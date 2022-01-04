Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Hickory, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.