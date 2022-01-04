 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Hickory, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

