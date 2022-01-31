 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Hickory, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert