Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East.