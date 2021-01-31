 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Hickory today. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Frostbite, hypothermia: How to stay safe in extreme cold weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert