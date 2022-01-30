Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.