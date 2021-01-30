Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Hickory will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Expe…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Toda…
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy ski…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Rain showers in the evening then thundershowers overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Ch…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Friday. It shoul…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low…
Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rai…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Co…
This evening in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Lo…
For the drive home in Hickory: Mainly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory tomorrow. It…