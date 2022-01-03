Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 2:00 AM EST until MON 2:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.