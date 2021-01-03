 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 8:03 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

