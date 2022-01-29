 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Hickory, NC

It will be a cold day in Hickory, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

