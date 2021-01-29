 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Hickory, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

