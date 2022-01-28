Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Temperatures in Hickory will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.