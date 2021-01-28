 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Temperatures in Hickory will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

