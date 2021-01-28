Temperatures in Hickory will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Toda…
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy ski…
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Rain showers in the evening then thundershowers overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Ch…
Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rai…
This evening in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Lo…
For the drive home in Hickory: Mainly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory tomorrow. It…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies to…
This evening in Hickory: Clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Co…