Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Toda…
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy ski…
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Rain showers in the evening then thundershowers overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Ch…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degre…
Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rai…
For the drive home in Hickory: Mainly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory tomorrow. It…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies to…
This evening in Hickory: Clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for…
Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory area. The forecast…