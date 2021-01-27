 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major snowfall brings some relief, joy to Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert