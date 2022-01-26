Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Hickory, NC
