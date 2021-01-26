Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until TUE 7:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.