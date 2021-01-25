Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Toda…
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degre…
Hickory's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a …
For the drive home in Hickory: Mainly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory tomorrow. It…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies to…
This evening in Hickory: Clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Hickory will be cool tomorrow. The…
Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory area. The forecast…