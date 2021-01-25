Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.