Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. 19 degrees is today's low. The Hickory area should see a light bre…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today.…
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will see a …
This evening in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Hickory residents should expect temperatur…
Temperatures in Hickory will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. The…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. …
Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. …
This evening in Hickory: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to sp…
Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Cool temperatur…