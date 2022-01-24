 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Hickory, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert