Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

