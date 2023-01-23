 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Hickory, NC

Temperatures in Hickory will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

