Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.