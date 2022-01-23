 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

