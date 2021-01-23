Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.