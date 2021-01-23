Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Hickory's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degre…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . Today's forecasted low temperature is degrees. Winds should be…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Hickory will be cool tomorrow. The…
Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory area. The forecast…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hick…