The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Hickory, NC
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.