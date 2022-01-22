Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
