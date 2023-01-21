 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2023 in Hickory, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

