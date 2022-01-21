 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Hickory, NC

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. 19 degrees is today's low. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

