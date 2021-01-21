Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Hickory, NC
