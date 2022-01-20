 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Hickory, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in Hickory will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert