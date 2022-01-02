 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

