Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Hickory, NC

Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.