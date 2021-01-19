Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.