Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Hickory, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 10:04 PM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

