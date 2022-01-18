 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

