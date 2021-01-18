Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.