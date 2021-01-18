Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Saturday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory …
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hick…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Today's conditions are…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . Today's forecasted low temperature is degrees. Winds should be…
For the drive home in Hickory: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory …
For the drive home in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory a…
Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain …
Hickory's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's to…