Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Hickory, NC
