Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Hickory, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

