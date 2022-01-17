 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Hickory, NC

It will be a cold day in Hickory, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Hickory could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

