Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. …
This evening in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's tomor…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degr…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Hickory's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds…
For the drive home in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory…