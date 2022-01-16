It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Hickory could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 12:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Hickory, NC
