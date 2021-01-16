The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Saturday. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 9:33 PM EST until SAT 4:00 AM EST. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2021 in Hickory, NC
