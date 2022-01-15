Temperatures in Hickory will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Hickory, NC
