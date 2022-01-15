 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Hickory, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in Hickory will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert