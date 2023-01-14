 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in Hickory, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

