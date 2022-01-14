Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Hickory, NC
