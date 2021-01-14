Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Hickory, NC
