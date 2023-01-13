Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in Hickory, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.