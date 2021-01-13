Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 5:00 AM EST. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Hickory, NC
