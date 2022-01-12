Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.