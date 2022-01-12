 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

