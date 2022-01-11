Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.