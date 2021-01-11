Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Monday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degree…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. The area will see …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Hickory today. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Today's weather fo…
Hickory's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Hickory residents should expect tempera…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Te…
Temperatures in Hickory will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Thursday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll see su…
This evening in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Hickory tomorrow. It looks…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of pre…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Hickory residents shou…