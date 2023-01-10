Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Hickory, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.