The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Hickory, NC
