Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Temperatures in Hickory will be cool today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.