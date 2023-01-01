Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We will see some morning fog. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Hickory, NC
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
